Step into a moody karaoke bar inspired by Hong Kong and stay for the modern Cantonese eats

A two-storey site that previously housed sweat-covered patrons on the dancefloor of Hugs and Kisses Club has since transformed into a karaoke joint that has retained the glow of neon lights.

Inspired by Hong Kong and the many karaoke bars that fill it, Yum Sing House is a hybrid of karaoke and modern Cantonese food in Melbourne’s CBD. Headed by the team behind Tang Australia (the same folks behind CBD bars Ms Collins, Bond Melbourne and Scarlett Saturdays), the venue has a restaurant on the first floor and five karaoke rooms plus a bar upstairs. Each room is themed around neighbourhoods and nightlife spots in Hong Kong.

Head chef Aiven Lee (Longrain, Mamasita and Becco) has created a modern Cantonese menu that features the likes of prawn toast served with creamy tobiko prawn mayo; thick slices of Tasmanian 5+ Wagyu rump and Hong Kong-style milk tea trifle layered with boba and peanut praline. While a la carte is an option, a Feed Me menu is also on offer for $59 per person that features eight of the chef’s favourite dishes, or a ‘Big Appetite’ menu for $75 per person that dishes up 11 shared plates.

Signature cocktails offer up cheesy titles like the Kung Fu Pandan – the venue’s playful take on the Piña Colada with added pandan extract – and the bar stocks the usual suspects required to provide enough social lubrication to sing one’s heart out in front of a crowd.