A complete run-down of Splendour in the Grass 2017 Melbourne sideshows

Didn't score tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2017? We don't blame you, those golden tickets sold out in 35 minutes! But worry not, festival heads, the sideshow announcement is here.

A number of festival acts are making their way across Australia from Darwin to Melbourne to bring you a taste of the Splendour action. So far, we know that ScHoolboy Q and Future Islands are definitely not going to do any sideshows, but here are the musicians whose sideshows have been confirmed:

Splendour in the Grass sideshows:

Stormzy

Handsome Tours pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Thursday July 27

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Handsome Tours

Queens Of The Stone Age

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday April 10, 2pm AEST

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 10am local time

Thursday July 20

Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets via Frontier Touring

Sigur Rós

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Thursday July 27

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Two Door Cinema Club

Supported by Last Dinosaurs & The Creases

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Tuesday July 25

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Father John Misty

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Monday July 24

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Friday July 21

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Real Estate

Tickets on sale to general public local time Tuesday April 11

Saturday, 22nd July

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets via Oztix

George Ezra

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Wednesday, 19th July

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Bonobo

Tickets on sale Tuesday April 11, 10am

Friday July 21

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets via Niche Productions

Ásgeir

Supported By Gordi

Pre-sale from 9am local time Tuesday, 11th April

Tickets on sale to general public 9am local time Wednesday April 12

Monday July 24

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Handsome Tours

BANKS

Live Nation pre-sale from Monday April 10, 12pm

Tickets on sale to general public Thursday April 13, 10am

Tuesday July 25

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Live Nation

Tove Lo

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Friday July 28

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Monday July 24

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Maggie Rogers

Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Sunday July 23

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Ticketsvia Secret Sounds

Bishop Briggs

Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Friday July 21

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

The Lemon Twigs

Supported By The Babe Rainbow

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Tuesday July 25

The Curtin, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

LANY

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Friday July 21

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Oh Wonder

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).

Wednesday July 26

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Bag Raiders

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)

Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Sunday, 16th July

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Lil Yachty

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).

Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).

Saturday July 22

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds