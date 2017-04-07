A complete run-down of Splendour in the Grass 2017 Melbourne sideshows

Didn't score tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2017? We don't blame you, those golden tickets sold out in 35 minutes! But worry not, festival heads, the sideshow announcement is here.
A number of festival acts are making their way across Australia from Darwin to Melbourne to bring you a taste of the Splendour action. So far, we know that ScHoolboy Q and Future Islands are definitely not going to do any sideshows, but here are the musicians whose sideshows have been confirmed:
Splendour in the Grass sideshows:
Stormzy
Handsome Tours pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am
Thursday July 27
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Handsome Tours
Queens Of The Stone Age
Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday April 10, 2pm AEST
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 10am local time
Thursday July 20
Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)
Tickets via Frontier Touring
Sigur Rós
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am
Thursday July 27
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Two Door Cinema Club
Supported by Last Dinosaurs & The Creases
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am
Tuesday July 25
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Father John Misty
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am
Monday July 24
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Catfish And The Bottlemen
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)
Friday July 21
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Real Estate
Tickets on sale to general public local time Tuesday April 11
Saturday, 22nd July
The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix
George Ezra
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)
Wednesday, 19th July
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Bonobo
Tickets on sale Tuesday April 11, 10am
Friday July 21
The Forum, Melbourne
Tickets via Niche Productions
Ásgeir
Supported By Gordi
Pre-sale from 9am local time Tuesday, 11th April
Tickets on sale to general public 9am local time Wednesday April 12
Monday July 24
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Handsome Tours
BANKS
Live Nation pre-sale from Monday April 10, 12pm
Tickets on sale to general public Thursday April 13, 10am
Tuesday July 25
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Live Nation
Tove Lo
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)
Friday July 28
Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)
Monday July 24
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Maggie Rogers
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)
Sunday July 23
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Ticketsvia Secret Sounds
Bishop Briggs
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)
Friday July 21
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
The Lemon Twigs
Supported By The Babe Rainbow
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)
Tuesday July 25
The Curtin, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
LANY
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)
Friday July 21
Max Watts, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Oh Wonder
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).
Wednesday July 26
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Bag Raiders
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)
Sunday, 16th July
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Lil Yachty
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).
Saturday July 22
Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
