A complete run-down of Splendour in the Grass 2017 Melbourne sideshows

By Delima Shanti Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 10:21am

Photograph: Mitch Lowe

Didn't score tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2017? We don't blame you, those golden tickets sold out in 35 minutes! But worry not, festival heads, the sideshow announcement is here. 

A number of festival acts are making their way across Australia from Darwin to Melbourne to bring you a taste of the Splendour action. So far, we know that ScHoolboy Q and Future Islands are definitely not going to do any sideshows, but here are the musicians whose sideshows have been confirmed:

Splendour in the Grass sideshows: 

Stormzy
Handsome Tours pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Thursday July 27
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Handsome Tours

Queens Of The Stone Age
Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday April 10, 2pm AEST 
Tickets on sale to general public  Wednesday April 12, 10am local time

Thursday July 20
Festival Hall, Melbourne (All Ages)
Tickets via Frontier Touring

Sigur Rós
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Thursday July 27
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Two Door Cinema Club
Supported by Last Dinosaurs & The Creases

Pre-sale from  Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Tuesday July 25
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Father John Misty
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am

Monday July 24
Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne
Tickets: Secret Sounds

Catfish And The Bottlemen
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am –  Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Friday July 21
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Real Estate
Tickets on sale to general public local time Tuesday April 11

Saturday, 22nd July
The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix

 

George Ezra
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Wednesday, 19th July
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Bonobo
Tickets on sale Tuesday April 11, 10am 

Friday July 21
The Forum, Melbourne
Tickets via Niche Productions

Ásgeir
Supported By Gordi
Pre-sale from 9am local time Tuesday, 11th April
Tickets on sale to general public 9am local time Wednesday April 12

Monday July 24
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Handsome Tours

BANKS
Live Nation pre-sale from Monday April 10, 12pm
Tickets on sale to general public Thursday April 13, 10am 

Tuesday July 25
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Live Nation

Tove Lo
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Friday July 28
Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Monday July 24
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets: Secret Sounds

Maggie Rogers
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Sunday July 23
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Ticketsvia Secret Sounds

Bishop Briggs
Pre-sale from 9am Tuesday, 11th April – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Friday July 21
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

The Lemon Twigs
Supported By The Babe Rainbow

Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Tuesday July 25
The Curtin, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

LANY
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday, 12th April (local time)

Friday July 21
Max Watts, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Oh Wonder
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am– Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).

Wednesday July 26
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Bag Raiders
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time)
Tickets on sale to general public Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time)

Sunday, 16th July
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Lil Yachty
Pre-sale from Tuesday April 11, 9am  – Wednesday April 12, 8am (local time).
Tickets on sale to general public 9am, Wednesday April 12, 9am (local time).

Saturday July 22
Prince Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

