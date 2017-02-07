  • Blog
A huge wine and cheese festival is coming to Melbourne in April

By Rose Johnstone Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 7:11pm

We've lost count of the number of times we've announced cheese and/or wine festivals in Melbourne – not that we're complaining one bit. On Sunday April 2, Melburnians will once again satisfy their dairy dreams at the Meat Market in North Melbourne, imbibing delicious wines as they go. 

The Wine and Cheese Fest will see local cheese-makers, plus charcuterie, olive oil and other smallgoods producers fill the cobbled Meat Market alongside makers of great Victorian wine, cider and beer. Tastings are just the beginning; you'll be able to learn how your favourite varieties are made, get involved in masterclasses and listen to live jazz. 

Naturally, there'll be plenty of tasty products to buy and take home; and if you're feeling lucky, be a part of the Grape Stomp Comp to score free wine and cheese.

Tickets to the event are now on sale, and you'd be well-advised to buy discounted food and drink tokens online, too. A full day's entry, plus $20 worth of tokens is $35, or five bucks extra on the door (if still available). 

Gear up for the festival at Melbourne's best wine bars.

Rose Johnstone
Rose Johnstone

Rose is the editor of Time Out Melbourne.

