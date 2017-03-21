A location has been named for Melbourne’s Pride Centre, the first of its kind in Australia

Last year, Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Victoria will be the home of Australia’s first Pride Centre. This week he has announced it will be based in St Kilda.

After consultation with the LGBTQIA community to identify what the important elements of a successful Pride Centre would be, the Andrews Labor government has factored in feedback and chosen a vacant block at 79-81 Fitzroy Street in St Kilda.

It was announced in April of last year that the Andrews Labor government would be putting $15 million towards the Pride Centre, which will be bigger than San Francisco’s LGBTI Community Centre. Minister for Equality Martin Foley says, “The Pride Centre is long overdue – it is exciting news for the LGBTQIA community and yet another welcome addition to St Kilda.”

The Melbourne Pride Centre is set to showcase LGBTQI art and history, bring together advisory, health and support services, and feature community spaces to provide a safe social environment.

News of the Melbourne Pride Centre’s new location will be welcome news to those mourning the loss of the legendary Greyhound Hotel in St Kilda in January. Also known as the GH Hotel, its closure was a blow to Melbourne’s LGBTIQ culture and nightlife, not to mention another in a line of queer-friendly venues and safe spaces to close.

Chair of the Victorian Pride Centre Board Jude Munro has said, “We will own this site in perpetuity – and march by it every Pride March knowing it is ours.”

It’s expected works on the new site will begin within the next 12 months.