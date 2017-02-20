Bigger trains are coming to the packed Cranbourne-Pakenham line

Say goodbye to cramming yourself into someone’s sweaty armpit, Melbourne’s busiest train line is finally getting an upgrade.

The Victorian government has announced a $660 million upgrade to be carried out along the entire length of the south-east Pakenham-Cranbourne line.

Over the coming years, longer platforms will be built at a total of 18 stations on the line to cater for 65 new high-capacity Metro trains which will be 20 per cent longer than the existing fleet. The new trains and infrastructure will increase capacity on the Cranbourne-Pakenham line by 42 per cent, effectively creating room for 11,000 extra passengers during peak times.

Platforms at South Yarra, Caulfield, Malvern, Oakleigh, Westall, Springvale, Dandenong, Merinda Park, Cranbourne, Hallam, Berwick, Officer and Pakenham will be extended, as well as a huge new depot being built in Pakenham East.

Carnegie, Murrumbeena, Hughesdale, Clayton and Noble Park are being rebuilt to remove level crossings and increase platform length through the previously announced $1.6 billion Level Crossing Removal Project as well.

Of course, work being done along the line will mean frequent disruptions to train services over the coming years – the first of which will see buses replacing trains between Dandenong and Pakenham from April 1 to 5. Major works will commence later this year.

Here’s hoping other exceptionally packed lines get a look in by the government too (looking at you Werribee and Frankston!)