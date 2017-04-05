Film lovers can watch films for $6 on Kino Cinema's 30th anniversary

Look, we love peeling ourselves off the couch to watch a new film at the cinema as much as anyone, but these days a movie date can easily cost a couple around $60 when you add on a couple of glasses of wine and some popcorn. Which is why we're loving what Palace Kino Cinemas (otherwise known as the Kino) is doing for their 30th anniversary.

To celebrate their three decades in Melbourne CBD, the arthouse cinema will be selling movie tickets and snacks at 1987 prices on June 23-25. Movie tickets will be selling for $6, choc tops are $3 each, and popcorn will be a measly $1. The cinema screens will be showing some of the most successful films in its 30-year history (line-up TBC) alongside recent releases, while movie buffs can score a free vintage film poster from the archives.

Frank Cox and Fred O'Brien opened Kino Cinemas on Collins Street on June 25, 1987, with two films: Stephen Frears' My Beautiful Laundrette and Denys Arcand's The Decline of the American Empire. Recognising the growing demand for international releases, the men grew the cinema into the arthouse cinema it is now by turning it into a launch pad for many of the more than 750 films Cox has brought to Australia in his 40-year career as a film distributor. The current iteration of the Kino came when Cox welcomed Antonio Zeccola from Palace Cinemas as co-owner, enabling the cinema to screen even more international releases.

Mark Kino Cinema's birthday date and stay tuned for information on film screenings and other birthday discounts.