  • Blog
  • Weird & Wonderful
0 Love It
Save it

Hold the door: a Game of Thrones convention is coming to Melbourne this month

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday May 9 2017, 3:59pm

Hold the door: a Game of Thrones convention is coming to Melbourne this month

Yeah, yeah, winter is coming – it’s well and truly hit, tbqh – and so is an obligatory Game of Thrones convention to mull us over until the new season starts (bring on July 16!)

ThronesCon is a fan-run convention dedicated to George RR Martin’s inimitable A Song of Ice and Fire series and HBO’s smash hit television series. It’s operated by fans, for fans and it’s hitting the Melbourne Showgrounds on May 20 and 21 for a round of super-fan festivities.

Along with a cosplay parade and memorabilia auction, ThronesCon will also feature Q&A and autograph sessions from this year’s special guests: Eugene Symon (Lancel Lannister), Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant) and Dominic Carter (Lord Janos Slynt). There will also be a Winter Dance class run by Miltos Yerolemou, who played Arya’s sword-fighting teacher Syrio Forel.

And don’t worry, there will be an Iron Throne replica for photos and elaborate role playing scenarios.

Day passes cost $50 and costumes are, of course, encouraged.

Want a little more wine with your Game of Thrones cosplay? Hit up Game of Rhones next month.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Australia's editorial assistant. Follow her on Twitter @BeckRusso.

For any feedback or for more information email