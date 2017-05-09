Hold the door: a Game of Thrones convention is coming to Melbourne this month

Yeah, yeah, winter is coming – it’s well and truly hit, tbqh – and so is an obligatory Game of Thrones convention to mull us over until the new season starts (bring on July 16!)

ThronesCon is a fan-run convention dedicated to George RR Martin’s inimitable A Song of Ice and Fire series and HBO’s smash hit television series. It’s operated by fans, for fans and it’s hitting the Melbourne Showgrounds on May 20 and 21 for a round of super-fan festivities.

Along with a cosplay parade and memorabilia auction, ThronesCon will also feature Q&A and autograph sessions from this year’s special guests: Eugene Symon (Lancel Lannister), Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant) and Dominic Carter (Lord Janos Slynt). There will also be a Winter Dance class run by Miltos Yerolemou, who played Arya’s sword-fighting teacher Syrio Forel.

And don’t worry, there will be an Iron Throne replica for photos and elaborate role playing scenarios.

Day passes cost $50 and costumes are, of course, encouraged.

Want a little more wine with your Game of Thrones cosplay? Hit up Game of Rhones next month.