The Australian Ballet is now doing yoga, pilates and adult dance classes

Giddy up, twinkle toes! The Australian Ballet has launched The Australian Ballet Studios, a fitness centre of sorts that offers drop-in classes for yoga, pilates, and adult ballet and Broadway dance.

If you've always dreamed of being as limber as the incredibly athletic dancers in Australia's most prestigious dance company, this is one place to start. The adult ballet classes are taught by former dancers and cater to complete beginners to dancers with more ballet experience. Every class will be accompanied by live piano (yes, like a proper class!) and start at the barre before progressing into exercises without the barre like port de bras (movement of the arms) and petit allegro (small jumps).

The dance classes are available in short courses, and as well as ballet practice more experienced dance buffs can join repertoire classes, where you can learn steps from famous ballets like Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and Don Quixote. If you're into something a little less traditional, the Broadway classes will be great for fans of Chicago and Moulin Rouge if you want to polish up on your high kicks.

You won't even need to be a dance pro or even be interested in dance to give The Australian Ballet Studios a spin. They're also running yoga and pilates classes that will be great for working on your flexibility and core strength. Single classes are $15 a pop, with the ballet classes costing $28 for a session.

Check out upcoming classes online.