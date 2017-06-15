The Melbourne Football Club is on the hunt for new female players right now

Are you a mad-keen footy player, hoping to take your skills to the next level? The Dees want you! The Melbourne Football Club's Women's Talent Search is currently on a quest to find the next rising stars of women's AFL. And now that footy is finally a game for everyone, it's time to step up and show the professionals what you've got.

The MFC is running a talent day on Wednesday June 28 at AAMI Park to find their next draftee. To enter, all you have to do is fill in this expression of interest online, turn up on the day and unleash your talent in front of the talent scouts.

Want to get to know your possible future teammates? We caught up with the captains of the teams of the women's AFL league.