This Port Melbourne brewery is giving away free burgers

Inner-city brewery Colonial Brewing Co may be in the industrial end of Port Melbourne, but they’ve been known to serve up a kegs’ worth of good times during the tail end of the working week.

To celebrate the launch of their new public bar food offerings, they’ve decided to give away free burgers today and next Friday to a bunch of lucky punters.

Free burger hour will run from 4 to 5pm today (Friday October 20) and next Friday October 27. You’ll get to take your pick of the five burgers that feature on the Public Bar’s new menu, including the Chicken (buttermilk fried chicken, cheese, chipotle mayo and slaw), the Royale (beef pattie, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, tomato and special sauce), the Murica (beef pattie, bacon, cheese, pickles and smoky BBQ sauce), the Mushroom (pan fried mushroom, haloumi, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and mayo) and the Kauna (beef pattie, cheese, pineapple, bacon, cheese, onion, coleslaw and a pickle). And yes, there’s a limit of one burg per customer.

See you there, burger fans.