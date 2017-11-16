Treat your doggo to a French-style glamour shoot in Melbourne next weekend

Do you ever look at your precious pupper, camera in hand, and think to yourself, "there is no photographer in the world who could accurately capture my dog's perfection"? We've got some news, mes amis; there is a studio in Melbourne who might just be up to the task.

Dog Photog Studios are a Melbourne-based company who specialise in almost impossibly adorable canine photoshoots; past themes have included Christmas and winter (think beanies, scarves and snowflakes). This month, they've paired up with Collingwood gallery Lamington Drive to deck out your doggo, French-style.

That's right, mes petits choux; you could soon own a portrait of your beautiful bichon frise or very special Hungarian vizsla dressed like they've come straight off the streets of Paris; we're talking Breton stripes, berets and neckerchiefs. The pop-up is called L'artiste, and it's part of Lamington's new group exhibition, Les Chiens, in which six Melbourne artists will show their dog-inspired artworks from November 23-December 2. The concept is inspired by Picasso's best friend (and sausage dog), Lump, who the artist described as "not a dog, he's a little man".

To book your photo-ready pup in for a session, visit the Lamington Drive website. The pop-up will be open from November 23-27, and opening times vary. The price is $45 per dog, which includes the session, all the props and costumes, and an electronic copy of the image (fine art prints are extra).

