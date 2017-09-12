Victoria is getting a fine dining restaurant on a train

Take the express route to yum-city because there's a fine dining restaurant in a train coming to regional Victoria. The Q Train is a travelling restaurant that will chug along the Bellarine region from Drysdale to Queenscliff, bringing along with it hungry passengers who will be served a degustation feast featuring the best produce from local growers in the Bellarine Food Bowl.

If you like dining with a side of history (or maybe you just love trains), you'll be pleased to know that the line the Q Train travels on first operated in 1879 and ran on and off as a passenger train line for a whopping 138 years. The train itself used to transport passengers around Northern Queensland and has been restored to mint vintage condition.

When the Q Train launches on September 30, it will run from Thursday to Sunday. With prices starting from $139, it's definitely not cheap, but over the course of the three-hour journey from Drysdale to Queenscliff and back diners will get a six-course degustation complete with old-school silver service in a vintage train carriage. The train will also go past some of the Bellarine's most scenic landscapes, including Swan Bay where the train will stop so diners can take in the view.

The kicker is the Club Loco bar carriage, that sounds lush AF. It used to be the 'disco' in the Sunlander, a long-distance train service that went through Queensland. Now, Club Loco's been fixed up to a glam 80s bar complete with dance floor and lights.

Leave your Myki at home and dine in style.