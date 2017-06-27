  • Blog
Yes, gawd: Rupaul's Drag Race stars Sasha Velour and Trinity Taylor are coming to Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 12:03pm

Hold onto your wigs: RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Sasha Velour and Trinity Taylor are headed down under this November in what promises to be a wig snatching, tightly tucked extravaganza.  

We’re all still reeling from the season nine finale that aired over the weekend, in which [spoiler alert] New York’s own Sasha Velour won the title of Drag Race Queen for 2017.

Sasha also performed, dare I say it, the best lip sync in Drag Race history.

Sasha Velour, lip sync, RuPaul's Drag Race

 

I want to live in this gif forever.

 

Sasha will be joined by her top four sister Trinity Taylor in Melbourne at Chasers on November 24. On stage the two queens will be sharing stories, playing games and lip syncing their damn hearts out.

Trinity Taylor, RuPaul's Drag Race

Put it in your diary and double underline it. Show only and meet and greet tickets are available now

