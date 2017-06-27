Yes, gawd: Rupaul's Drag Race stars Sasha Velour and Trinity Taylor are coming to Melbourne

Hold onto your wigs: RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Sasha Velour and Trinity Taylor are headed down under this November in what promises to be a wig snatching, tightly tucked extravaganza.

We’re all still reeling from the season nine finale that aired over the weekend, in which [spoiler alert] New York’s own Sasha Velour won the title of Drag Race Queen for 2017.

Sasha also performed, dare I say it, the best lip sync in Drag Race history.

Sasha will be joined by her top four sister Trinity Taylor in Melbourne at Chasers on November 24. On stage the two queens will be sharing stories, playing games and lip syncing their damn hearts out.

Put it in your diary and double underline it. Show only and meet and greet tickets are available now.