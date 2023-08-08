Time Out says

Laugh all the way into the weekend at this New York-Style underground comedy club

Basement Comedy Club is the place to go to see comedy stars regularly on any given weekend in Melbourne. In the past, the New York-style comedy club has hosted the likes of Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes, Kitty Flanagan, Judith Lucy, Jimeoin, Stephen K Amos, Arj Barker and Ronny Chieng.

Every Friday and Saturday night, head down to Morris House's basement for a drink and a chuckle with tickets costing $22. With a residency every Tuesday, you can also catch Arj Barker with all-new material on a weekly basis.

Keep an eye on the Basement Comedy Club Facebook page for all the news on the latest shows and upcoming line-ups. To book tickets visit the Melbourne Comedy website.