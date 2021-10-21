Melbourne International Comedy Festival is hosting a month-long comedy series at the Espy

There hasn't been much room for cheer in Melbourne lately but that's all about to change. Melbourne International Comedy Festival is teaming up with the Espy for a month of live laughter.

The Comedy at The Espy Summer Series launches November 28 with a line-up spanning major names through to the most promising new names in comedy. Already signed on to perform this year are the likes of Melanie Bracewell, Sami Shah, Prue Blake and Ethan Cavanagh, with more names to be announced.

The hot series of comedy starts November 28 and runs every Sunday until December 19 in the Espy's Gershwin Room. Tickets are $30 and include a free drink.