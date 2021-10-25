Hear top comedians try out their new material with cheap tickets over one huge weekend

If you've only ever seen live comedy during MICF or via Netflix specials, you may think that comedians simply pull jokes out of thin air, fully formed, and certain in their ability to elicit laughs from a room full of strangers. We hate to break it to you, but comedians work just as hard as anyone else in perfecting their craft, and that means practicing new material on real life humans. It's always a wild roll of the dice, where you could either be one of the first to hear a cracking new joke...or be privy to a gag that doesn't quite cut the mustard yet.

If that sounds like a good time to you, head along to Comedy Republic's Comedyish: Spring Break – a packed weekend where some of Australia's best comedians will be presenting their newest material. Comics already lined up to (hopefully) make you laugh include Tommy Little, Nazeem Hussain, Geraldine Hickey, Rhys Nicholson, Ivan Aristeguieta, Claire Hooper, Tom Ballard, Michelle Brasier, Cal Wilson, David Quirk, Emma Holland, Sami Shah, Greg Larsen, Prue Blake, Daniel Connell, Jude Perl, Kirsty Webeck, Jordan Barr, Lewis Garnham, Scout Boxall, Luka Muller, Urvi Majumdar, Peter Jones and Tim Hewitt.

There are four sessions each day, with sessions starting at midday and running through till 8.30pm at night.