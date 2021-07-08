Calling all word nerds for an evening of grammar-inspired musical comedy

Does the incorrect use of there/their/they're really get your goat? Do you have strong opinions on the Oxford comma? Does it boil your blood when, someone, overuses, commas? You're not alone.

Comma Sutra is a musical comedy inspired by oft misused, but so very important, systems of grammar. Created and performed by Australia's (and possibly the world's) only grammar comedian, Louisa Fitzhardinge, Comma Sutra has returned to its home of Melbourne after seven years of touring Australia.

The show started life as a ten-minute comedy cabaret but has since evolved into an evening replete with improv poetry, witty grammar lessons, rants on the topic of quotation marks (double or single?) and an exploration of loving language in the era of text speak and emojis. Grammar of course varies between languages and the polyglot Fitzhardinge will take you through some of the quirks and intricacies of other languages before finishing the show with a multilingual showstopper.

Comma Sutra runs from July 12 to 17 at the Butterfly Club.