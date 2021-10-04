Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Dazza and Keif Reenact the Titanic Movie Playing All the Roles

Comedy Your Place , Melbourne Monday October 4 2021 - Sunday October 17 2021
The promotion poster for the film Titanic, except drag kings Dazz and Keith have replaced the stars' faces with their own
Photograph: Bae L'Amour
Melbourne's wonderfully lewd drag kings are restaging the blockbuster film Titanic

Do we need to explain beyond the title? Probably not but here goes. In an exceptionally Fringe-y Melbourne Fringe show, local drag kings Dazza and Keif (who’ve been delighting audiences in Melbourne for some time) will reenact the entirety of James Cameron’s landmark 1997 film Titanic. The catch? The duo are playing every single role. 

This performance was created specifically for this year’s digital edition of Fringe, so expect the show to be extremely lewd and for dick jokes to hit harder than that iceberg. You can see the show live when it premieres on October 4, or stream it on demand afterwards for the duration of the festival.

Details
Event website: https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/dazza-and-keif-reenact-the-titanic-movie-playing-all-the-roles/
Venue name: Your Place
Price: $5-$20

Dates And Times
