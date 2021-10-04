Melbourne's wonderfully lewd drag kings are restaging the blockbuster film Titanic

Do we need to explain beyond the title? Probably not but here goes. In an exceptionally Fringe-y Melbourne Fringe show, local drag kings Dazza and Keif (who’ve been delighting audiences in Melbourne for some time) will reenact the entirety of James Cameron’s landmark 1997 film Titanic. The catch? The duo are playing every single role.

This performance was created specifically for this year’s digital edition of Fringe, so expect the show to be extremely lewd and for dick jokes to hit harder than that iceberg. You can see the show live when it premieres on October 4, or stream it on demand afterwards for the duration of the festival.