God Is Dead Live Tour

  • Comedy
  • Max Watt's, Melbourne
The God Is Dead podcast team present on stage
Photograph: Provided
Bryce Mills and Campbell Walker are bringing their chaotic podcast stylings live to the stage

The God Is Dead podcast team are heading on the road – and this time, they're not recording, so who knows what's going to happen.

Bryce Mills is a comedian and host of triple j Breakfast, and Campbell Walker (Struthless) is an illustrator and author. Together they deliver the God Is Dead podcast, investigating the worst of the internet, and deciphering whether it all means that God has abandoned humankind once and for all.

For one night only on September 10, you can see them take on the juiciest stories and most cooked topics from every corner of the interwebs, no holds barred. "There is absolutely no way that I could talk about literally anything from this live show on the radio," says Mills. "Whatever happens in the theatre stays in the theatre."
 
"Writing this live show nearly broke me," says Walker. "We clicked every sketchy link, dove down countless cooked rabbit holes, and watched hours of brain-destroying footage. But we came out the other side and somehow distilled the bleakness into a comedy special."

Tickets for the God Is Dead Live Tour are on sale now. Head to the Oztix website to book.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
comedy.com.au/tour/god-is-dead/
Address:
Max Watt's
125 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$49
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

7:30 pmGod Is Dead Live TourMax Watt's $49
