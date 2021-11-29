Join the current cream of the Australian comedy crop as they tape their live shows

It's a shame that Just For Laughs Sydney has been cancelled two years running, but for Melburnians, that cancellation has a silver lining.

For the first time, Just For Laughs Australia: Live is filming in Melbourne, coming to Malthouse Theatre for three days in January. A huge number of Australia's funniest comedians are lined up to record shows across January 18 to 20, including Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Joel Creasey, Becky Lucas, Randy Feltface, Christian O'Connell, Reuben Kaye, Michelle Brasier, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nick Cody, Dane Simpson, Lizzy Hoo, Tom Ballard, Cal Wilson, Luke Heggie, Cassie Workman, Ivan Aristeguieta, Lloyd Langford and Jude Perl. All hosted by Nath Valvo.

Never sat in on a live comedy taping before? It's kind of a cool experience – first you get to listen to the comedians' routines, and then (if something needs to be re-recorded) you get to listen to them again, with producers reminding you to "laugh as if you just heard the joke for the first time". It's also a chance for you to be in the audience for the Just For Laughs shows, meaning you might just spot yourself on the telly when they air on Channel 10 later in 2022.

Tickets for Just For Laughs Australia: Live go on sale December 1 at 9am.