Comedienne and pun-master Lizzy Hoo has brought past MICF audiences Hoo Dis and Hoo Cares? and now she's back with her third-ever show for the festival: Woo Hoo!

Described by The Age as having "the confidence of a title fighter who has won before she's even set foot in the ring", Hoo has been performing sell-out seasons at festivals across the country. While she's previously quipped about valuable lockdown assets (spoiler alert: it's shoes) and the culture mash of her Irish Catholic mum and Malaysian Buddhist dad, Hoo's ready to talk midlife crises this time around.

At 40, Hoo has reached life's statistical half-time mark, and now she's on a mission to figure out the best way to live out her second half. Should she live life like each day is her last, or look at it as if she has approximately 16,000 days more to go? They're big questions, and you'll be privy to her thought process if you book tickets to Woo Hoo!

Hoo will take the stage in the Supper Room in Melbourne Town Hall from March 30 to April 23. Tickets start at $27 and are available through the MICF website.

