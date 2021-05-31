Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Look What You Made Us Do

Comedy, Stand Up Your Place , Melbourne Tuesday June 1 2021
Comedy Republic is hosting a pay-what-you-feel online comedy show for lockdown 4.0

Oop, here we are again. Victoria is back in lockdown for what will hopefully be only a seven-day circuit breaker. But Comedy Republic is keeping spirits high with a live, online comedy show this Tuesday, June 1.

Look What You Made Us Do is a one-night-only Zoom comedy gig featuring the likes of Geraldine HickeyIvan Aristeguieta, Jude Perl, Sami Shah, Carl Donnelly and Lloyd Langford all beaming in from their respective houses/birdwatching hideouts and hosted by Kyran Wheatley

Comedy Republic is no stranger to hosting online gigs, having launched during Melbourne's second lockdown in winter 2020. Tickets for Look What You Made Us Do are available through a pay-what-you-feel model too and start at just $5 (if you have the means, do consider purchasing generously).

Look What You Made Us Do is happening 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 1.

