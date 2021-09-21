The dedicated live comedy venue is back with a live comedy night beaming into your homes

It was only a few months ago that we could still sidle up to strangers and laugh till we peed ourselves a little in comedy venues all across Melbourne. While we will be able to return to laughing till we lose bladder control in public sometime soon, in the meantime you can enjoy that experience at home.

After launching during 2020, Comedy Republic is bringing back its online comedy offerings for lockdown 2021. The dedicated comedy venue is back providing Melburnians with laughs this Wednesday, September 22 with Zoom show, Online Comedy Connection.

The live online gig will feature the full sound and lights of a regular, in-person show, with a stacked line up. We're talking Rhys Nicholson, Dave Thornton, Michelle Brasier, Lizzy Hoo, Alex Ward and Peter Jones. Tickets start at just $10 too – a pretty economical way to see some of the city's funniest comedians if we do say.

Visit Comedy Republic's website to book your spot.