Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Sammy J has come a long way. His new show, Symphony in J Minor, features songs and poems marking key moments in the comic’s life, from his early days duetting with himself in his bedroom to the birth of his daughter and Melbourne’s recent lockdowns. Sammy notes his joy at finally bringing the show to Town Hall after a two-year Covid-related break and marvels at his move from the much smaller Regent Room as a young comic to the glorious Main Hall stage. It’s a dream fulfilled, he says.

A born performer, Sammy commands the larger stage. His songs about the social and political sticking points of the day are hilarious and provocative. He sings about government apathy in the face of climate change and turns a dubious national catchphrase into a defiant lament. He moves effortlessly through songs and soliloquies on toilet paper shortages and embarrassing Uber conversations to gags about drawing dicks on electoral ballots and the omnipresence of crotch sweat. His natural ability and his skills on the piano make just about any topic relatable and worthy of a sing-along.

Joining Sammy J on stage here is classical cellist (and old schoolmate) Richard Vaudrey. Vaudrey’s accompaniment and musical riffing is a show highlight. A gag involving Sammy and Vaudrey duetting on Bach’s Prelude No. 1 in G Major is a riotous vaudevillian throwback and a testament both to Vaudrey’s extraordinary talent and Sammy J's flawless timing.

This is solid entertainment from one of Melbourne’s best. That young comic honing his talents in the Regent Room should be so proud.