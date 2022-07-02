Time Out says

Calling all talking donkeys and fairytale creatures. Get ready to peel back the layers at a reimagining of Shrek that is sure to flood your swamp make you a believer, hallelujah! (Just don’t think too hard about the logistics of a donkey-dragon romance yielding offspring.)

After sold-out runs across Australia since debuting in 2020, the All-Star smash hit Shreklesque is touring again, and you’ll be green with envy if you don’t swipe yourself a ticket for the ogerly anticipated shows at Mebourne's Athenaeum Theatre from June 29 to July 2.

Created by and starring boylesque maverick Trigger Happy, Shreklesque is an award-winning show that puts the mean, green love machine on the pedestal he deserves, offering its audience a smorgasbord of performance styles including burlesque, drag and musical theatre. Audiences will be treated to a night of frivolity, stunning costumes and performances that will leave them in a fit of hysterics and confusing urges.

If you like the idea of witnessing a strip tease that leaves you exclaiming “Not the gumdrop buttons!” – this is certainly the show for you. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t give a damn about your bad reputation, grab your tickets here and prepare yourself to be whisked far, far away on an evening or erotic green madness. And in the morning, I’m making waffles.



