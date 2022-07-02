Melbourne
Shreklesque

  • Comedy
  • Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne
Buy ticket
Time Out says

This sexy, adults-only burlesque parody is coming to a swamp near you

Calling all talking donkeys and fairytale creatures. Get ready to peel back the layers at a reimagining of Shrek that is sure to flood your swamp make you a believer, hallelujah! (Just don’t think too hard about the logistics of a donkey-dragon romance yielding offspring.)

After sold-out runs across Australia since debuting in 2020, the All-Star smash hit Shreklesque is touring again, and you’ll be green with envy if you don’t swipe yourself a ticket for the ogerly anticipated shows at Mebourne's Athenaeum Theatre from June 29 to July 2.

Created by and starring boylesque maverick Trigger Happy, Shreklesque is an award-winning show that puts the mean, green love machine on the pedestal he deserves, offering its audience a smorgasbord of performance styles including burlesque, drag and musical theatre. Audiences will be treated to a night of frivolity, stunning costumes and performances that will leave them in a fit of hysterics and confusing urges. 

If you like the idea of witnessing a strip tease that leaves you exclaiming “Not the gumdrop buttons!” – this is certainly the show for you. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t give a damn about your bad reputation, grab your tickets here and prepare yourself to be whisked far, far away on an evening or erotic green madness. And in the morning, I’m making waffles. 

Wanna see something else? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this May.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.shreklesque.com/tour
Address:
Athenaeum Theatre
188 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.melbourneathenaeum.org.au
Price:
$57.55-$97.55

Dates and times

Buy
