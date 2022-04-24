Melbourne
Steph Tisdell: Baby Beryl

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Steph Tisdell dressed in a white jacket and pink pants
Photograph: MICF
Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Go see Steph Tisdell's brilliant new show

Like most of us, fabulous First Nations comedian and all-round legend Steph Tisdell had grand plans for how she was going to make the most of Melbourne’s seemingly never-ending lockdowns. Fixating on baby names, she discovered that the once-beloved moniker Beryl was close to becoming extinct, having not been deployed in 14 years. Which means there’s a teenage Beryl doing the rounds out there. If only she could track her down, maybe there’d be a show in it? Again, though, like most of us, Tisdell didn’t really pursue her early goal. As the months wore on, she instead focused on managing her mental health and the end of a toxic relationship.

Which led the sometime Deadly Funny National Grand Final winner, Total Control co-star and regular panellist on Hughesy We Have A Problem and The Project to try a different approach for her newest comedy fest show. Chucking out the aborted script, she instead channels an old-school, rawer brand of stand-up comedy. One that follows the flow of her quick-witted brain and big heart, asking for audience members to share their innermost thoughts with her.

There are a few preloaded stories here, including a rock-solid closer that will give you a surprisingly honest insight into her most closely guarded truths. If you’re lucky, you’ll also get to chuckle at her prudish but not perceptibly judgemental amazement at the paraphernalia of sex shops, and specifically the eye-opening use of sounds. But for the most part, it’s a free-flowing evening that showcases just how adept Tisdell is at working a room without freaking anyone out. 

We’re in good and kind hands. Apparently Tisdell’s childhood dream was to be Oprah Winfrey, after all. That kinda comes true when she devotes the second half of the show to interviewing an audience member about any story they want to share, plus mining their guiding nuggets of wisdom. Ours was a heart-tugging tale from a widower that tied into a cherished memory of a happier day at the Town Hall. Whatever happens the night you rock up (and you so should), I’m sure you’ll witness just how generous, sassy and skilled a host she is, even if you don’t walk away with a free car. 

Written by
Stephen A Russell

Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/steph-tisdell-is-steph-tisdell
Address:
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
03 9658 9779
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$25-$35

Dates and times

