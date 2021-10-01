Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right That One Time I Joined the Illuminati

That One Time I Joined the Illuminati

Comedy Your Place , Melbourne Wednesday October 13 2021 - Sunday October 17 2021
Comedian Lou wall with the Illuminati symbol overlaid in her hands
Photograph: Supplied / Melbourne Fringe
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Do the Illuminati really exist? If anyone knows, it’s probably comedian Lou Wall, because they spent a whole five months trying to determine exactly that. And then, for good measure, turned it into a comedy show. 

That One Time I Joined the Illuminati details Wall’s actual experience in trying to join the Illuminati, cut through with a decent helping of humour. You might know Wall from their Green Room Award-winning show Lousical the Musical, with That One Time I Joined the Illuminati standing as their second foray into digital theatre, and sold out when it showed at Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year. 

Did they end up signing their soul away to the Illuminati? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Details
Event website: https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/that-one-time-i-joined-the-illuminati/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Your Place
Address: Melbourne
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price: $5-$30

Dates And Times
You may also like