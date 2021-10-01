Do the Illuminati really exist? If anyone knows, it’s probably comedian Lou Wall, because they spent a whole five months trying to determine exactly that. And then, for good measure, turned it into a comedy show.

That One Time I Joined the Illuminati details Wall’s actual experience in trying to join the Illuminati, cut through with a decent helping of humour. You might know Wall from their Green Room Award-winning show Lousical the Musical, with That One Time I Joined the Illuminati standing as their second foray into digital theatre, and sold out when it showed at Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year.

Did they end up signing their soul away to the Illuminati? You’ll have to tune in to find out.