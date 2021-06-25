The Melbourne International Comedy Festival takes an encore bow online.

It’s getting pretty chilly out in Melbourne, and some of our poor mates in Sydney are currently in lockdown, so the pick-me-up timing of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Winter Binge landing could not be any better. Goodness knows that streaming some chuckles from the comfort of your own home is just the ticket right now wherever you are at.

You’ll be able to snort-laugh on demand with the likes of Denise Scott, Ronny Chieng, Dave Hughes, Geraldine Hickey, Wil Anderson, Nina Oyama and Lawrence Leung. The online program includes new gigs filmed at the 2021 fest, as well as classic clips from the vaults. Dave Thornton hosts a four-part doco show about Melbourne’s best comedy rooms, and Claire Hooper fronts The Comedy Zone’s 21st birthday party, calling on guests including Sammy J. There’s also a special selection for the little ones, with the Listies hosting Comedy Club For Kids Online. Josh Earl, Xavier Michelides and Nikki Britton playing a grandma all get involved.

Even better, all this mirth is yours at a bargain a price, only $10 for single and $15 for households. You can stream it now until June 30, so get giggling.