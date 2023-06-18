Ghetto Biennale

Time Out says

A metamorphic – and free – celebration of Haitian street culture, spirit guardians and revolution over at Chapter House

Even as Melbourne shivers through the moonlit nights that make up Rising’s wondrous winter bacchanal, if you make your way to the cathedral-like hall of Chapter House, you might just be able to feel a strangely warming wind on your skin, gently gusting its way in from the Caribbean.

That’s because Haitian street culture heroes Atis Rezistans (Resistance Artists), a multi-generational music and art collective from Port-au-Prince’s Grand Rue hangouts, will take over this neo-gothic sandstone and wood palace from June 7-18.

Fusing dance, sculptural practices, traditional painting and a steampunk approach to reinventing the abandoned detritus of modern life, this feel-good throwdown will surely lift revolutionary hearts.