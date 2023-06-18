Melbourne
Ghetto Biennale

  • Dance
  • Alpha60, Melbourne
picture of two people holding hands in a room
Supplied/Rising
Time Out says

A metamorphic – and free – celebration of Haitian street culture, spirit guardians and revolution over at Chapter House

Even as Melbourne shivers through the moonlit nights that make up Rising’s wondrous winter bacchanal, if you make your way to the cathedral-like hall of Chapter House, you might just be able to feel a strangely warming wind on your skin, gently gusting its way in from the Caribbean.

That’s because Haitian street culture heroes Atis Rezistans (Resistance Artists), a multi-generational music and art collective from Port-au-Prince’s Grand Rue hangouts, will take over this neo-gothic sandstone and wood palace from June 7-18.

Fusing dance, sculptural practices, traditional painting and a steampunk approach to reinventing the abandoned detritus of modern life, this feel-good throwdown will surely lift revolutionary hearts. 

Why is Melbourne crowned the cultural capital of Australia? Check out the best art exhibitions in Melbourne this month.

Stephen A Russell
Written by
Stephen A Russell

Details

Event website:
rising.melbourne/festival-program/ghetto-biennale
Address:
Alpha60
201 Flinders Lane
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
6-11pm

Dates and times

