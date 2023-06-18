Ghetto Biennale

Even as Melbourne shivers through the moonlit nights that make up Rising’s wondrous winter bacchanal, if you make your way to the cathedral-like hall of Chapter House, you might just be able to feel a strangely warming wind on your skin, gently gusting its way in from the Caribbean.
That’s because Haitian street culture heroes Atis Rezistans (Resistance Artists), a multi-generational music and art collective from Port-au-Prince’s Grand Rue hangouts, will take over this neo-gothic sandstone and wood palace from June 7-18.
Fusing dance, sculptural practices, traditional painting and a steampunk approach to reinventing the abandoned detritus of modern life, this feel-good throwdown will surely lift revolutionary hearts.