See this joyous, comedic ballet from the same choreographer who made Swan Lake and The Nutcracker

You might not know Marius Petipa by name, but you almost certainly know his works. The 19th-century French choreographer is behind (or helped revive) some of the world's most famous ballets such as Swan Lake, Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker. And this September, Melbourne will host another of Petipa's works when the Australian Ballet brings the joyous Harlequinade to town.

Based in the 16th-century Italian artistic genre of commedia dell'arte, Harlequinade is honest, slapstick frivolity infused with the elegance of ballet. Staged by Alexei Ratmansky, the Australian Ballet production brings to life the tale of two lovers, Harlequin and Columbine, who are desperate to be together despite the wishes of Columbine's father. Expect a lively, whimsical work that delights all ages from start to finish.

When Time Out spoke to the Australian Ballet's artistic director, David Hallberg, in late 2020, he said that Harlequinade "panders to the audience in a really fun way." Following its September season in Melbourne, the show is expected to arrive in Sydney in time for Christmas.

Tickets for Harlequinade at Arts Centre Melbourne are available now.