Explore three decades of Australia's short film festival for free online

Flickerfest feels like it's been showcasing the best Australian short films forever. In reality, it's been 30 years – and the team are celebrating that milestone by partnering with SBS on Demand.

From now until the end of the year you can catch up on some of the best Flickerfest films from the last 30 years via the free online streaming platform. There are a total of 49 award-winning flicks to watch, both Australian and international.

The festival is an Academy Awards accredited short film festival as well as a BAFTA recognised film festival, meaning winning films at Flickerfest are eligible for consideration in the Oscars and BAFTAs. A number of films streaming have been nominated or won Academy Awards, including Butterlamp, Timecode and The Eleven O’Clock.

Films available as part of the 30-year celebration also highlight some of our best local talents, including Deborah Mailman (see her directorial debut Ralph), Rachel Ward (who won at Flickerfest 2020 with The Big House), a young Joel Edgerton (in 1998 short film Bloodlock) and Black Widow director Cate Shortland (her short Flowergirl is based on her real experiences in 1990s Bondi).

Visit the website to start streaming.