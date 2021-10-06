This Earth conscious film festival heads online for 2021

The Environmental Film Festival Australia returns to Melbourne (virtually) this year to showcase films tackling environmental issues. Yes, the world can seem a little scary at times (particulary when it comes to theenvironment), but EFFA wants you to remember the beauty and wonder that exists all around us.

This year's program involves narrative features, short films and documentaries, all accessible from at home. Highlights include The Weather Diaries (a coming of age story for those growing up under the shadow of climate change), Elders & the Earth (a series of shorts celebrating the link between First Nations people around the world and the land), Two Moons (an experimental and meditative work capturing the moon over two nights), and Veins of the World (the story of 11-year-old Mongolian boy Amra and his family's fight to save their steppes from mining companies).

Check out the full program here. The 2021 Environmental Film Festival screens online from October 14