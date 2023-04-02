Melbourne
Immersive Cinema: Dirty Dancing

  • Film, Special screenings
  • Flemington Racecourse, Flemington
  • Recommended
Dirty Dancing
Photograph: Lionsgate Entertainment
Time Out says

Dirty Dancing is coming to Flemington as an immersive cinema experience

She thought it would be just another summer vacation… but it turned out to be the time of her life!

If you still carry a watermelon for Patrick Swayze; if you would never think of putting Baby in a corner, then you’re going to be very happy at the news about an upcoming event in the Wetlands at Flemington Racecourse.

Immersive Cinema is a new venture that will turn the space into a recreation of Kellerman’s Mountain Resort in 1963, the setting for the enduring 1987 cult movie Dirty Dancing. Actors and dancers on the site and the illicit and ever-so-kitschy love affair between Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Johnny Castle will unfold around the audience.

‘Resort guests’ can take on an activity, a craft class, or a sport. There’ll be food, cocktails and dance lessons too, from the Foxtrot to Merengue. Rumour has it there will be a talent show as well... Dressing up in cardigans, summer shirts and slacks is strongly encouraged.

After sunset at 8.30pm, the movie will unspool.

Immersive Cinema: Dirty Dancing takes place over two nights in April 2023. General public tickets are on sale from 10am on November 30 via this link

Nick Dent
Written by
Nick Dent

Details

Event website:
immersivecinema.com.au/
Address:
Flemington Racecourse
400 Epsom Rd
Flemington
Melbourne
3031
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flemington Racecourse, Buses: Flemington Racecourse
Price:
$49.90-$129.90
Opening hours:
5-10pm

Dates and times

Buy
