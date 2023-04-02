Time Out says

She thought it would be just another summer vacation… but it turned out to be the time of her life!

If you still carry a watermelon for Patrick Swayze; if you would never think of putting Baby in a corner, then you’re going to be very happy at the news about an upcoming event in the Wetlands at Flemington Racecourse.

Immersive Cinema is a new venture that will turn the space into a recreation of Kellerman’s Mountain Resort in 1963, the setting for the enduring 1987 cult movie Dirty Dancing. Actors and dancers on the site and the illicit and ever-so-kitschy love affair between Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Johnny Castle will unfold around the audience.

‘Resort guests’ can take on an activity, a craft class, or a sport. There’ll be food, cocktails and dance lessons too, from the Foxtrot to Merengue. Rumour has it there will be a talent show as well... Dressing up in cardigans, summer shirts and slacks is strongly encouraged.

After sunset at 8.30pm, the movie will unspool.

Immersive Cinema: Dirty Dancing takes place over two nights in April 2023. General public tickets are on sale from 10am on November 30 via this link.