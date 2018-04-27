Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki

Film, Special screenings Hamer Hall , Southbank Friday April 27 2018 - Saturday April 28 2018
My Neighbour Totoro
The composer of Miyazaki's films conducts his own work in a symphonic tribute to Totoro, Princess Mononoke and all your favourites

This April, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform music from Hayao Miyazaki films including Howl’s Moving CastlePrincess MononokeMy Neighbor Totoro and the Oscar-winning Spirited Away.

With scenes from the movies playing on the giant screen at Hamer Hall, the music will be conducted by the man who composed it, Joe Hisaishi, who worked with Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli for over 30 years.

Tickets are on sale from Monday February 12.

 

Venue name: Hamer Hall
Contact:
Address: Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
3004
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Event website: https://www.mso.com.au/tickets-and-performances/
