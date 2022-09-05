Time Out says

Celebrate the wonder of Korean filmmaking at ACMI this August

Love Korean cinema? You’re in luck because the best of Korean filmmaking is set to hit Australian shores this August.

Enjoy some of the world’s best performances, alongside incredible storytelling and cutting-edge cinematography, at this year’s Korean Film Festival in Australia. Part of a country-wide tour, the festival is set to hit Melbourne’s ACMI on Thursday, September 1 for four huge days of showings.

Showcasing some of the best films from Korea’s film industry – from popular blockbusters to underground noir films, romantic comedies to thrillers – the festival spans a variety of genres.

Made possible by the Korean Cultural Centre Australia, this year’s festival will be an exciting cinematic experience for everyone of any age, film taste and cultural background – made possible by the inclusion of English subtitles on each of the films.

“It is thrilling more and more Australians are growing fond of Korean films each year," said Jihee Kim, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre, "and I strongly believe KOFFIA will serve as a prominent window of opportunities for the Australian audience to discover even more of Korean films as well as its culture permeated through them.”

Whether you’re a Korean cinema fan already, or curious about the films coming from this industry, come along and immerse yourself in Korean culture though film.

Stay tuned for more information – the Korean Film Festival In Australia’s full program will be announced late July.

