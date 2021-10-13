Watch blockbusters and arthouse classics with bird’s-eye views of Hawthorn

Lido Cinema’s rooftop cinema makes a triumphant return this summer for another series of films under the stars.

Should restrictions lift on schedule, Lido on the Roof will host its first al fresco session on Tuesday, October 26 with a screening of Zola – a roadtrip movie from A24 in which a waitress and an exotic dancer head to Florida to make their fortune before things spiral wildly out of control.

Other films currently lined up include Marvel Studio's new outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Halloween screening of the new Candyman remake, and Australian director Justin Kurzel's new film Nitram (based on the events in the lead up to the Port Arthur Massacre).

No need to BYO snacks: Lido's food and drink counter serves up great movie treats, from choctops and vegan-friendly popcorn to edamame and craft beers.

Check out the full program to see what's showing this year.