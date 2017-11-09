Your annual dose of Russian cinema returns with adventures in space, classics stories reimagined and great movies of the past revisited

The 2017 Russian Resurrection Film Festival will screen new release movies and restored films at ACMI.

Opening night film is the Australian premiere of Valery Todorovsky’s The Bolshoi. The Bolshoi tells the story of a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer; Todorovsky’s crew was the first in history to be given access to the majestic Bolshoi Theatre to shoot a film. The opening night tickets ($65) include a party after the screening with food, drinks, vodka cocktails and live music.

The festival this year includes a retrospective of the films of Moscow born Andrei Konchalovsky, whose career spans adaptions of Russian literary works including Uncle Vanya (1970) and Nest of the Gentry (1969) as well as Hollywood hits Runaway Train (1985) and Tango and Cash (1989).

A new film, Anna Karenina: Vronsky's Story, speculates on the fate of Count Vronsky after the events of Tolstoy's novel Anna Karenina. Meanwhile Viking, a huge hit in Russia, involves an exiled Russian prince who assembles a force of Viking mercenaries to try to retake his birthright.

Two new films deal with key moments in the Soviet space program. Spacewalkers is a drama about the race against the USA to be the first nation to have a man walk in space, while Salyut-7 is an Apollo 13-like thriller about a 1985 space station rescue.

On the more schlocky end of sci-fi is Attraction, a big-budget alien invasion action flick that nonetheless tackles themes of immigration and racism. Conversely, 1924 silent space epic Aelita, about a voyage to Mars and the Red Planet's lusty queen, has been restored with a new score.

John Malkovich appears as himself in the comedy About Love: Adults Only, which tells five short love stories. And Russia's answer to Frozen, the Snow Queen series, is up to its third installment: Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice has the heroine, Gerda, on a quest to find her lost parents.

Tickets to all films are on sale now.