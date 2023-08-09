Time Out says

Set in Melbourne in 1995, Iranian-Australian filmmaker Noora Niasari brings a deeply personal perspective to the story of Shayda and Mona, a mother and daughter living at a women’s shelter for vulnerable, abused women.

In the lead-up to Nowruz (Persian New Year), Shayda tries to bring culture, community and connection to their lives amongst the pervading isolation and distrust. Once Shayda’s abusive ex-husband Hossein is granted unsupervised visitation with their daughter, the film starts to hit its stride as the palpable tension and paranoia consume Shayda and Mona’s day-to-day lives.

The performances across the cast are convincing and compelling. From the opening scene, 2022 Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi and breakout star Selina Zahednia captivate the big screen with their endearing relationship as Shayda and six-year-old Mona. Zahednia absolutely shines as a daughter delicately grappling with her love for her mother and clear awareness of her father’s simmering temper. Ebrahimi owns every scene with her quiet forthrightness and desire for uninhibited freedom.

Local screen industry titan Leah Purcell plays Joyce, who manages the crisis accommodation and acts as a warm maternal anchor to Shayda and Mona’s uncertain existence. Purcell brings a calm sense of security to the narrative, building on her strengths in telling stories about resilient women, such as Molly Johnson in The Drover’s Wife and Twig in the new Amazon Prime TV series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Osamah Sami is barely recognisable as Hossein, particularly compared to his role in the romantic comedy Ali’s Wedding. His dramatic range from loving father to controlling ex-husband depicts the duality of domestic abuse, striking anxiety and fear in audiences, unsure of when his volatile moods will manifest into physical acts.

The camera often tightly frames the characters on screen, making the world feel small and confined, reflective of the anonymity of their existence. The first half of the film feels a little slower and monotonous, perhaps an authentic depiction of life in a refuge; however, the second half builds urgency, effectively capturing the unease of the constant threat of impending danger.

Dance is a frequent, and at times overused, motif throughout to convey lightness and joy amongst the dark. We see Shayda and Mona dance in the refuge living room and at Shayda’s friend Elly’s (Rina Mousavi) Nowruz celebrations. When Shayda ventures to a club, she momentarily feels free as Urban Cookie Collective’s 'The Key, The Secret' plays, firmly situating the film within its 90s context.

The Iranian heritage and connections of key cast Ebrahimi, Zahednia, Sami and Mousavi, as well as the frequent application of Farsi in the dialogue, authentically conveys the uniquely Iranian-Australian nature of this story. The moments featuring the broader Iranian diaspora illustrate the conflicts between community pressures to fulfil marital obligations and the personal desire to make independent decisions without shame.

Winner of the Audience Award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and produced by Cate Blanchett, Shayda is an incredible feature film debut for Noora Niasari, making its Australian premiere at the Opening Night of the Melbourne International Film Festival.

As an ode to Niasari's admiration for women who have fled domestic violence, Shayda offers a wide-reaching yet intimate insight into the experiences that many silently and privately endure.

Shayda is currently being screened as part of MIFF 2023 in cinemas across Melbourne, Geelong, Castlemaine, Warrnambool and more. For full information about times and locations, visit the MIFF website here. The film will be released in Australia on 28 September.