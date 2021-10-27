Skyfall in Concert with the MSO

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is performing one of the best 007 movies of all time

Yep, they're doing the Adele one.

The British diva's soul-stirring, Academy Award-winning theme tune is probably the first thing you remember about Skyfall, the 23rd James Bond film, and for good reason. It harks back to the golden era of Bond, when Shirley Bassey was belting about men who love gold and reminding us that diamonds are forever. Plus, there's Adele's caramel-hued voice and a lush orchestral arrangement.

While Adele won't be joining the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for this in-concert screening of the film, the orchestra will perform the number live to her recorded vocals.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the 2012 film, which was directed by Sam Mendes and is widely acknowledged as one of Bond's finest moments. It's a gripping espionage-adventure film with Daniel Craig in fine form and stellar supporting performances by Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw. And there's also one of Bond's most formidable opponents yet: a former agent turned cyberterrorist Raoul Silva, played by Javier Bardem.

All the action is set to Thomas Newman's score, which made Skyfall one of only two Bond movies nominated for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards. Tickets will be on sale to the general public via Ticketek from 10am on November 3.