Wild at Heart: The Films of Laura Dern
Time Out says
Celebrate the career of Laura Dern through a seven-film series featuring her best works
When it comes to actresses, few are as lauded and loved as Laura Dern. Thanks to ACMI, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA), Golden Age Cinema and Fireflies Press, you will be able to watch Dern's most notable films from her body of work this November in Wild at Heart: The Films of Laura Dern.
Already a Laura fan? Perfect! Not sure who Laura Dern is? You're about to find out.
From November 5 to 16, the seven-film series highlights Dern’s more rebellious early roles as well as her bold work with directors like Steven Spielberg and David Lynch.
The seven films featured are Ladies and Gentlemen the Fabulous Stains (1982, 35mm); Smooth Talk (1985); Wild at Heart (1990, 35mm); Jurassic Park (1995); Citizen Ruth (1996, 35mm); Inland Empire (2006); and Certain Women (2016).
Each role shows a different side to Dern as she continuously grows as an actress and a person. Watch the whole series or even just one or two films, and you will see what a true artist Laura Dern is. Tickets are available now.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.acmi.net.au/whats-on/fireflies-the-decadent-editions/wild-at-heart-films-of-laura-dern-in-cinemas/
|Event phone:
|(03) 8663 2200
|Venue name:
|ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
|Address:
|
Federation Square
Cnr Swanston & Flinders Sts
Melbourne
3000
|Transport:
|Nearby stations: Flinders Street
|Price:
|$0-$18
Dates And Times
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Inland Empire
An actress and a leading man find their lives unravelling around them during a troubled film shoot in David Lynch's experimental feature starring Laura Dern and a who’s who of Hollywood.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Ladies and Gentlemen The Fabulous Stains
Male rock ’n’ roll bravado is flipped on its head with this cult, feminist, punk film that inspired an entire riot grrl movement.
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Ladies and Gentlemen The Fabulous Stains
Male rock ’n’ roll bravado is flipped on its head with this cult, feminist, punk film that inspired an entire riot grrl movement.
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Smooth Talk
Inspired by real-life horror, this seminal American teen tale about playing with fire centres the work of three women at its core.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Jurassic Park
Steven Spielberg redefines what he created – the Summer blockbuster – with a technically dazzling and emotionally enduring piece of high-concept action cinema.
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Wild At Heart
Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage play sexually charged star-crossed lovers in David Lynch’s road trip romp that remains one of his most accessible and beloved cinematic offerings.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Certain Women
With her signature understated style, Kelly Reichardt brings the audience into the world of four very different women as they negotiate life in rural Montana.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Citizen Ruth
Alexander Payne explores the nature of fanaticism in America with this black comedy on the abortion debate.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Smooth Talk
Inspired by real-life horror, this seminal American teen tale about playing with fire centres the work of three women at its core.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online
-
-
ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image
$0-$18
Book online
Inland Empire – book launch and screening
Celebrate the launch of Melissa Anderson's new book on Inland Empire with a screening of David Lynch's experimental feature starring Laura Dern and a who’s who of Hollywood.
- ACMI - Australian Centre for the Moving Image $0-$18 Book online