Celebrate the career of Laura Dern through a seven-film series featuring her best works

When it comes to actresses, few are as lauded and loved as Laura Dern. Thanks to ACMI, the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA), Golden Age Cinema and Fireflies Press, you will be able to watch Dern's most notable films from her body of work this November in Wild at Heart: The Films of Laura Dern.

Already a Laura fan? Perfect! Not sure who Laura Dern is? You're about to find out.

From November 5 to 16, the seven-film series highlights Dern’s more rebellious early roles as well as her bold work with directors like Steven Spielberg and David Lynch.

The seven films featured are Ladies and Gentlemen the Fabulous Stains (1982, 35mm); Smooth Talk (1985); Wild at Heart (1990, 35mm); Jurassic Park (1995); Citizen Ruth (1996, 35mm); Inland Empire (2006); and Certain Women (2016).

Each role shows a different side to Dern as she continuously grows as an actress and a person. Watch the whole series or even just one or two films, and you will see what a true artist Laura Dern is. Tickets are available now.