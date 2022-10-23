Melbourne
Alison Jade

  • Health and beauty
  • Ashburton
A client receiving a brow lamination treatment.
Photograph: Shutterstock
This pioneer of good brows offers everything from brow lamination and henna to waxing and lash lifts

Alison Jade has long been known as the pioneer of good brows. Her salon in Perth fast became the heralded spot to get your brows done, and its success helped her expand over to Melbourne with her Prahran salon. Alison has built up a bit of a reputation, making sure the therapists in her salon satisfy the high standard she’s set when it comes to working brow magic. She offers the classics, including brow lamination, henna brows, waxing and lash lifts, and also specialises in eyebrow tattooing if you’re wanting a more permanent fix.

Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
576 Malvern Road
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.alisonjade.com.au/pages/bookings-melbourne
(03) 9533 8968
Opening hours:
Tue noon-6.30pm; Wed & Thu 11.30am-8pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-5pm
