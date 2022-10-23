Time Out says

Alison Jade has long been known as the pioneer of good brows. Her salon in Perth fast became the heralded spot to get your brows done, and its success helped her expand over to Melbourne with her Prahran salon. Alison has built up a bit of a reputation, making sure the therapists in her salon satisfy the high standard she’s set when it comes to working brow magic. She offers the classics, including brow lamination, henna brows, waxing and lash lifts, and also specialises in eyebrow tattooing if you’re wanting a more permanent fix.