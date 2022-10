Time Out says

Boasting over 42,000 followers on Instagram, the Brow and Lash Co has cemented itself as the go-to salon for influencers and everyday people alike. With luxe, stylish salons in Camberwell and Prahran, it offers a hefty catalogue of services, including full silk, hybrid and Russian volume lash extensions, alongside keratin lash lifts, brow threading and henna brows. The lash technicians are so good that they even offer an online training academy for aspiring lash and brow aficionados.