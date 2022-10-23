Melbourne
Brow House

  • Health and beauty
  • Richmond
The front lobby and reception at Brow House salon.
Photograph: Courtesy Brow House
Advertising

Time Out says

After gorgeous fluffy brows? Look no further

If you like your brows with a side of chic neutral tones and a calming aesthetic, Brow House is for you. Located on Richmond’s Swan Street, the salon underwent a refined renovation to make it the stunning space it is. The therapists at Brow House pride themselves on providing a bespoke service that compliments each person individually, steering clear of a ‘one brow fits all’ approach. Their services range from brow lifts, commonly known as brow lamination, to make brows fuller, to brow sculpting and brow tinting. The signature look at Brow House is gorgeous fluffy brows, so it’s the place to go if you’re looking for a bit more volume.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
231 Swan Street
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
www.browhousemelb.com
0428 893 685
Opening hours:
Mon & Tue 10am-6pm; Wed & Thu 10am-7pm; Fri 8am-4pm; Sat 9am-3pm
Advertising
