If you like your brows with a side of chic neutral tones and a calming aesthetic, Brow House is for you. Located on Richmond’s Swan Street, the salon underwent a refined renovation to make it the stunning space it is. The therapists at Brow House pride themselves on providing a bespoke service that compliments each person individually, steering clear of a ‘one brow fits all’ approach. Their services range from brow lifts, commonly known as brow lamination, to make brows fuller, to brow sculpting and brow tinting. The signature look at Brow House is gorgeous fluffy brows, so it’s the place to go if you’re looking for a bit more volume.