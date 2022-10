Time Out says

With four stores in outer Melbourne (Oakleigh, Ascot Vale, Hampton and Berwick), Lash Envy is the number-one suburban destination for full, fresh lashes. Whether you’re after a more natural look, or you’re wanting to go full glam, its lash experts know just how to make your eyes pop. And for just $15, you can add colourful lashes to any classic, hybrid or volume set. Groovy, baby!