Time Out says

Play is a Northside gem that may be lesser known than the rest, but still packs a punch when it comes to brow styling and lash lifts. It opts for brow threading instead of waxing, but it's best known for its quality lash lifts and lash extensions that look good and last for ages. A great option if you live north, and don’t want to travel into the CBD for your brow and lash treatments.