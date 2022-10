Time Out says

With three locations in Melbourne (Camberwell, South Yarra and Northcote), Simply Brows and Lashes has been dishing up its services to people from all parts of the city. Don’t let the name fool you – Simply offers just about anything when it comes to brows and lashes, from lash extensions, to brow waxing, threading, laminating and tattooing. And, if you get a lash lift, the salon will even throw in a complimentary tint.