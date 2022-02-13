Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Art Series - The Cullen

  • Hotels
  • Prahran
  • price 2 of 4
  • Recommended
The Cullen Art Series
Photograph: Booking.com
Check prices
Advertising

Time Out says

A boutique hotel dedicated to the work of Sydney artist Adam Cullen

The Cullen – located two minutes’ walk from buzzing Chapel Street – was the first creation by the Art Series Hotel Group, whose hotels blend the visions of some of Australia’s most influential modern and contemporary artists with clever design and seamless service. Every room of the hotel, from the compact studio suite to the sprawling penthouse, pays tribute to Sydney artist Adam Cullen, thanks to a large private collection of his work. The option of hiring a Smart Car, bicycle, pram or scooter makes getting around easy, whether you’re exploring Melbourne’s trendy inner south or venturing further afield.

Time Out tip: In the last two years, the neighbouring suburb of Windsor has become one of the city’s hottest dining strips. Head north on Chapel Street and you’ll find top-notch bars and restaurants, including Malaysian eatery Hawker Hall, Mexican favourite Fonda, and Jungle Boy – a secret tiki bar located behind a sandwich shop, accessed through the door of a fake fridge (so Melbourne!).

Written by
Jo Stewart

Details

Address:
164 Commercial Rd
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.artserieshotels.com.au/Cullen
1300 092 875
Opening hours:
Daily
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.