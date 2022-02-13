Time Out says

It starts, as so many fantastic things do, with a cookie. The DoubleTree cookie is emblematic of the brand, a chocolate-chip puck as big as your hand, spiked with walnuts and cinnamon and served warm so the chips are a bit gooey. Staff give you one when you check into a DoubleTree, and the cinnamony sweetness perfumes the front desk.

The Flinders Street Station-adjacent hotel is a short walk to some of Melbourne’s most notable laneways and best bars, restaurants and boutiques. That said, make sure you save some time to experience everything DoubleTree has to offer, including cocktails in the Lobby Bar and grass-fed steak at the in-house eatery Platform 270. There’s also a fitness room for those virtuous types who can’t bear the thought of missing a day of exercise. Products in the bathroom are Crabtree and Evelyn, for guaranteed gorgeous-smelling hair, and the rainfall showerhead really brings the luxe. There are also fluffy robes for your lounging pleasure.

In 2019 DoubleTree completely revamped its fourteenth floor, creating seven spacious rooms with killer views. There are two king rooms (one is fully wheelchair accessible) and two suites, all of which have balconies with sweeping city views over Melbourne, from the Arts Centre to the MCG. There are also three loft-style suites with double-height ceilings and stairs to a second storey. Two have gorgeous views over Federation Square and Flinders Street Station, and the second storey makes it feel more like you're staying in a cool inner-city apartment than a hotel room. These rooms come with pod coffee machines, a comfortable couch and a fridge – and the minibar is just a phone call away. Be mindful of the stairs if you get up to use the toilet in the middle of the night, though – the treads are quite sharp on bare feet.

Some of these new level 14 rooms have fold-out double sofabeds, making them excellent choices for families or groups who want to stay together. Competition for the Flinders Street side of the hotel is fiercest around New Year's, as the vantage point and floor-to-ceiling windows make for the best views in Melbourne for New Year's fireworks.

Time Out tip: Book in early for New Year's Eve, seriously. They go quickly, and they make the ideal spot for enjoying the best of the New Year's fireworks without dealing with any of the New Year's crowds.

Cassidy Knowlton stayed as a guest of DoubleTree by Hilton