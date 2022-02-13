Melbourne
Hotel Lindrum

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4
  • Recommended
Hotel Lindrum
Photograph: Booking.com
Time Out says

This boutique hotel blends old-world elegance with modern amenities

Merging old-world elegance with modern amenities and service, Hotel Lindrum is a slice of Melbourne heritage wrapped up in a seriously luxurious hotel stay. Once a former billiard centre, Hotel Lindrum’s 59 rooms feature original windows, wool carpet and Samsung Smart LCD televisions. Enjoying a prime location on Flinders Street, Hotel Lindrum is surrounded by Melbourne’s best food and wine hotspots, yet the hotel’s own Back Bar has everything a discerning hotel guest could ever need with leather armchairs, a fireplace and a full-size billiard table.

Time Out tip: Hotel Lindrum is located a short walk from Melbourne’s sports precinct, making it the perfect choice for visitors keen on catching an AFL game at the MCG or a tennis match at Rod Laver Arena.

Written by
Jo Stewart

Details

Address:
26 Flinders Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.hotellindrum.com.au
03 9668 1111
Opening hours:
Daily
