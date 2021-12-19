Rediscover Melbourne at the new Hyatt Centric

The opening of Hyatt Centric on Downie Street means Melbourne is now home to another gorgeous boutique hotel. Featuring 278 guest rooms across 26 levels, the hotel also houses a gym, lap pool, steam room and restaurant.

The building was designed by Architectus, an architecture and design studio specialising in commercial and urban design, with interiors by Hecker Guthrie. The result is a space that exudes a contemporary and cosmopolitan feel.

The spacious rooms and suites feature a soft colour palette with uncomplicated design, and you'll notice locally inspired design elements that are intended to reflect the Melbourne urban landscape. From the Melbourne, I Love You coffee table book to the bar fridge stocked with Rob Dolan wines, the rooms feel very 'Melbourne'.

On the 25th floor, you'll find a rooftop bar and restaurant TOMA. Take in the panoramic views of the Yarra River while enjoying a hand-crafted signature cocktail made from locally sourced spirits and ingredients. TOMA's menu is full of Mediterranean-inspired delights including kingfish ceviche, Coffin Bar oysters and slow-cooked lamb shoulder.

Guests can also enjoy a coffee at Allie Lane Café located on the ground floor, or they can choose to host an event in one of the available function rooms.

Entry to the building is via an inconspicuous sliding wooden door on the corner of Downie Street and Flinders Lane. You'll truly be in the heart of the CBD, with places like Southern Cross Station and the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre within walking distance.

To book your stay or to find out more, head to the Hyatt Centric Melbourne website.